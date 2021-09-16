 Skip to main content

Why Las Vegas Sands Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are trading lower after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $59 to $38.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has dropped approximately 16%.

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations.

Las Vegas Sand's stock was trading about 2.5% lower at $37.10 per share Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.77 and a 52-week low of $36.15.

Latest Ratings for LVS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Sep 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LVS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

