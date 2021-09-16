Why Las Vegas Sands Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are trading lower after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $59 to $38.
Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has dropped approximately 16%.
Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations.
Las Vegas Sand's stock was trading about 2.5% lower at $37.10 per share Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.77 and a 52-week low of $36.15.
Latest Ratings for LVS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
