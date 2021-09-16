 Skip to main content

VirTra Bags $1.37M Order From New Client In The Middle East
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
  • VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSIhas received a $1.37 million order from a country in the Middle East for use-of-force simulators and various training tools, software, and accessories.
  • The tools to be delivered and installed include multiple V-ST PRO simulators, a V-300 simulator, V-Author PRO scenario authoring software, Threat-Fire electric consequence devices, drop-in recoil weapon kits, and additional accessories.
  • The new order marks VirTra's first client win in this specific country.
  • Under the agreement, products will be delivered soon at one site, with the potential for additional locations in the future.
  • Price Action: VTSI shares are trading lower by 1.96% at $9.02 on the last check Thursday.

