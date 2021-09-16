 Skip to main content

Tetra Tech Secures $800M USAID Global Engineering Services Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:54am   Comments
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a multiple-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide global infrastructure services with a shared capacity of $800 million.
  • Under the five-year contract, Tetra Tech will render global architect-engineer services to USAID to drive sustainable economic growth, expand educational opportunities, enhance food security, protect the environment, and address global health challenges.
  • Tetra Tech has provided engineering support services to USAID for more than 15 years.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares are trading higher by 0.01% at $146.45 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

