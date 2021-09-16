Tetra Tech Secures $800M USAID Global Engineering Services Contract
- Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a multiple-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide global infrastructure services with a shared capacity of $800 million.
- Under the five-year contract, Tetra Tech will render global architect-engineer services to USAID to drive sustainable economic growth, expand educational opportunities, enhance food security, protect the environment, and address global health challenges.
- Tetra Tech has provided engineering support services to USAID for more than 15 years.
- Price Action: TTEK shares are trading higher by 0.01% at $146.45 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.