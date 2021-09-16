L3Harris Bags $100M Order From US Army For Enhanced Night Vision Goggle Technology
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has secured a $100 million order from the U.S. Army for the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) system to enhance soldier situational awareness, mobility, survivability, and lethality.
- The ENVG-B delivers imagery and data from the battlefield directly to the soldier's eye.
- The new order marks the second delivery order L3Harris has received from the U.S. Army for the ENVG-B Program of Record (POR), which total $442 million.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 2.45% at $223.1 on the last check Thursday.
