A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 3.4 Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) - P/E: 4.12 ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) - P/E: 8.47 Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) - P/E: 1.43 Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) - P/E: 1.24

Petrobras Brasileiro has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.24, which has increased by 12300.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 22.06%, which has increased by 8.4% from 13.66% in the previous quarter.

Barnwell Industries saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.1 in Q2 to 0.59 now. Barnwell Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

ChampionX saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q1 to 0.11 now. ChampionX does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Crescent Point Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.14 in Q1 and is now 0.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.76%, which has increased by 2.53% from 0.23% in the previous quarter.

Enservco's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.14, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.24. Enservco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.