Original BARK Finance Chief John Toth To Step Down
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 9:52am   Comments
  • Original BARK Co (NYSE: BARKhas announced that Chief Financial Officer John Toth will step down from his position to spend more time with his family on the West Coast.
  • The company has retained an executive search firm to assist the board of directors with identifying a new finance chief.
  • John will continue in his role to ensure a smooth and constructive transition to his successor.
  • Price Action: BARK shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $7.88 on the last check Thursday.

