3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Barnes & Noble Education

The Trade: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $10.17. The insider spent $305,208.56 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Barnes & Noble Education recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

What Barnes & Noble Education Does: Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services.

Enterprise Products Partners

The Trade: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Director John R Rutherford acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $22.24. To acquire these shares, it cost $222,377.00.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock has gained over 15% since the start of the year.

What Enterprise Products Partners Does: Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) Director Craig Collard bought a total of 3706 shares at an average price of $18.10. To acquire these shares, it cost $67,061.76.

What’s Happening: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, last month, filed for mixed-securities shelf of up to $100 million.

What Opiant Pharmaceuticals Does: Opiant Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the US. It develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders.