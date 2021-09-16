On Semiconductor Launches Asset Tag With Five-Year Battery Life
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) introduced a new system solution to overcome the asset tracking tag developing challenges.
- The RSL10 Asset Tag offers a battery life of up to five years, aided by the low power consumption of the RSL10 Bluetooth 5 radio SoC and firmware level enhancements.
- The platform features a 3-axis accelerometer and environmental sensors to provide valuable data and insights into an asset's environment, condition, and orientation.
- Additional features include a low-cost antenna, matching circuit optimized for Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions, a multi-purpose dome switch, and a 10-pin debugger.
- Blyott, an IoT solution provider, and Tatwah, a Bluetooth LE tags and beacons provider, developed the device.
- Price Action: ON shares traded higher by 0.51% at $49.46 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
