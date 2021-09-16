 Skip to main content

On Semiconductor Launches Asset Tag With Five-Year Battery Life
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 6:41am   Comments
  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ONintroduced a new system solution to overcome the asset tracking tag developing challenges. 
  • The RSL10 Asset Tag offers a battery life of up to five years, aided by the low power consumption of the RSL10 Bluetooth 5 radio SoC and firmware level enhancements.
  • The platform features a 3-axis accelerometer and environmental sensors to provide valuable data and insights into an asset's environment, condition, and orientation.
  • Additional features include a low-cost antenna, matching circuit optimized for Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions, a multi-purpose dome switch, and a 10-pin debugger.
  • Blyott, an IoT solution provider, and Tatwah, a Bluetooth LE tags and beacons provider, developed the device.
  • Price Action: ON shares traded higher by 0.51% at $49.46 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

