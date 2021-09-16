 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Quietly Pulls-Off Top iPhone SE Variant From Online Store
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2021 5:59am   Comments
Share:
Apple Quietly Pulls-Off Top iPhone SE Variant From Online Store

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has quietly stopped selling the high-end iPhone SE variant in the aftermath of the key product launches earlier this wee from its online store.

What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based Apple is no longer listing the iPhone SE’s 256GB variant on its online store but continues to sell the 64GB and 128GB options. 

Photo: Screenshot of the online Apple Store

The available variants - 64GB and 128GB — are still priced at $399 and $449, respectively. The 256GB iPhone SE had previously been available for $549. The news was first reported by 9to5Mac.

See Also: Apple Designed iPhone 13 Lineup For 'Everyone,' Each Model 'Distinct In Appeal And Price,' Says Munster

Why It Matters: Apple's move is fuelling speculations that the tech giant could launch a new iPhone SE line in early 2022, as earlier stated by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per MacRumors, this could be the reason why the company is ramping down production and shifting its efforts toward the so-called iPhone SE 3.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.61% higher at $149.03 on Wednesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Sued Over Allegedly Concealing Defect That Causes M1 MacBook Screens To Crack
Bitcoin Proponent And El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Is On Time's 100 Most Influential People List Alongside Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin — But Not For The Right Reasons
Musk, Cook, Buterin And More: 5 Names Investors Would Recognize On This Year's Time List Of 100 Most Influential People
Walgreens And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones
What Apple Analysts Are Saying About New iPhones, Early Demand Trends
Where Could Globalstar Stock Be Headed In The Coming Days?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech iPhone 13 iPhone SE smartphonesNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com