Why 180 Life Sciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are trading higher after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $11 price target.

180 Life Sciences' stock is trading up 16.05% to a price of $6.58. The stock's volume is currently 5.03 million, which is roughly 731.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 686.68 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $7.41 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $13.05 and as low as $1.9.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.