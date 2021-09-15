 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why 180 Life Sciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Share:

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are trading higher after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $11 price target.

180 Life Sciences' stock is trading up 16.05% to a price of $6.58. The stock's volume is currently 5.03 million, which is roughly 731.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 686.68 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $7.41 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $13.05 and as low as $1.9.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

Latest Ratings for ATNF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATNF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ATNF)

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Initiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NSAB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On60.0
YUMCMacquarieDowngrades52.9
SEStifelUpgrades400.0
MTDRJP MorganMaintains37.0
MYTEMorgan StanleyMaintains42.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com