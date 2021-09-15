 Skip to main content

Why Sonim Technologies' Stock Is Getting Slammed Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced a one-for-10 reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will become effective sometime after the market closes today and the common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens tomorrow. 

Sonim Technologies is a U.S-based company that provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories, which are designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in hazardous environments. The company also offers workforce-critical communication and connectivity tools for industrial enterprises and public sector agencies.

SONM Price Action: Sonim Technologies has traded as high as $1.70 and as low as 36 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 28.50% at 37 cents at time of publication.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Stock Split

