IGT Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Indigo Sky Casino For Cashless Gaming
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has entered a multi-year agreement with Indigo Sky Casino in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, for cashless gaming technology deployments.
- IGT plans a phased rollout of the Resort Wallet and IGTPay modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system.
- Through this deal, Indigo Sky Casino will offer its patrons one-step access to funds from external sources such as credit and debit cards, bank accounts, and eWallets.
- Price Action: IGT shares are trading higher by 3.08% at $22.42 on the last check Wednesday.
