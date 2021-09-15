 Skip to main content

IGT Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Indigo Sky Casino For Cashless Gaming
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
IGT Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Indigo Sky Casino For Cashless Gaming
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has entered a multi-year agreement with Indigo Sky Casino in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, for cashless gaming technology deployments.
  • IGT plans a phased rollout of the Resort Wallet and IGTPay modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system.
  • Through this deal, Indigo Sky Casino will offer its patrons one-step access to funds from external sources such as credit and debit cards, bank accounts, and eWallets.
  • Price Action: IGT shares are trading higher by 3.08% at $22.42 on the last check Wednesday.

