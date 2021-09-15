EZGO Enters Strategic Cooperation With China Railway Construction Property Management
- EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Railway Construction Property Management Co Ltd (CRCPM).
- The term of the agreement is five years. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The two parties plan to sign landing contracts based on specific cooperation for different business lines.
- Under the agreement, the parties will develop and promote property management services to increase safety and security measures for residents of densely populated high-rise buildings and neighborhoods.
- EZGO will provide products and related services, such as unmanned patrol vehicles and smart charging piles, based on the needs of the specific communities under CRCPM management.
- Price Action: EZGO shares are trading higher by 6.39% at $3.33 on the last check Wednesday.
