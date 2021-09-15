 Skip to main content

EHang, HELI-EASTERN Partner For Urban Air Mobility Operations
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
  • EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) has formed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen East General Aviation (HELI-EASTERN). This partnership will explore and further implement urban air mobility (UAM) operations in Shenzhen, China's designated integrated airspace for helicopters and autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs).
  • HELI-EASTERN is a low-altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter service provider in China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
  • The parties plan to establish a pilot project for the urban integrated airspace of helicopters and AAVs and build a low-altitude UAM operation management system.
  • Price Action: EH shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $24.32 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap

