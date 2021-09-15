Quad's Rise Interactive Plans To Expand Connex Technology
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) subsidiary Rise Interactive plans to expand its media automation technology, Connex, to support marketplaces and retail media networks. Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency.
- Rise's Connex technology help clients develop and execute strategies that maximize results across channels at the product, category, and audience levels.
- Rise has integrated Pacvue data into Connex that helps marketers to tap into a full cross-channel view of the product or category-level insights across search, social, programmatic, and retail media.
- "The ability to access and leverage audience and product data directly from retailers presents a huge opportunity for brand marketers to understand better and reach their customers," commented Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive.
- Price Action: QUAD stock is trading higher by 1.25% at $4.06 on the last check Wednesday.
