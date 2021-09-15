 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quad's Rise Interactive Plans To Expand Connex Technology
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Quad's Rise Interactive Plans To Expand Connex Technology
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) subsidiary Rise Interactive plans to expand its media automation technology, Connex, to support marketplaces and retail media networks. Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency.
  • Rise's Connex technology help clients develop and execute strategies that maximize results across channels at the product, category, and audience levels.
  • Rise has integrated Pacvue data into Connex that helps marketers to tap into a full cross-channel view of the product or category-level insights across search, social, programmatic, and retail media.
  • "The ability to access and leverage audience and product data directly from retailers presents a huge opportunity for brand marketers to understand better and reach their customers," commented Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive.
  • Price Action: QUAD stock is trading higher by 1.25% at $4.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QUAD)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com