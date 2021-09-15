CAE, BETA Technologies Partner For Pilot And Maintenance Training Program
- CAE Inc (NYSE: CAE) has been selected by BETA Technologies as its partner of choice to design and develop the pilot and maintenance technician training program for ALIA eVTOL aircraft.
- The new training program will be built from the ground up, parallel with BETA's aircraft certification journey.
- CAE's Advanced Air Mobility group offers training and operational support solutions to help companies such as BETA certify their eVTOL aircraft, train their pilots and maintainers, and scale standardized AAM operations across global markets.
- Price Action: CAE shares closed lower by 0.79% at $30.33 on Tuesday.
