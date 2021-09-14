Apple 'California Streaming' Hardware Launch Event: Live Blog

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) first hardware event titled "California Streaming" is underway this afternoon.

The event assumes importance because the tech giant is expected to announce the next iteration of its flagship product, widely referred to as the iPhone 13. Remember, iPhone fetches roughly half of Apple's revenues.

Rumors regarding the new iPhone, ranging from its name, specs, features and timing of launch, have been floating around long before the event. Consensus expectations are that the four variants of the model will come with the same specs and have improved camera features. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has been sounding out a 1-terabyte storage option and lidars for the new iPhone model.

See Also: Is Now The Time To Short Apple?

Apple is also expected to unveil Watch Series 7 and possibly the third generation of AirPods. In the run-up to the event, it was rumored the ninth generation of Apple's low-cost iPads will make its appearance at the event.

The keynote event can be watched here at 1 p.m. ET.

Fo all the latest from the event, follow our live coverage below:

2:08 pm: iPhone 13 Pro iPhone Pro Max have ultra wide camera with auto focus and large aperture; boasts of 92% improvement in low light; the camera comes with Macro photography; It has smart HDR4, Photographic Styles for individual preferences

2:02 pm: New super retina XDR display, ProMotion coming to iPhone for smoother graphics

2:00 pm: iPhone 13 Pro unveiled, made of surgical grade steel, resistant to corrosion, comes in four striking colors, two depth camera, front has touch ceramic, IP68 water resistant, to support Magsafe

1:58 pm: Cook gives introduction to iPhone Pro models

1:56 pm: iPhone 13 priced at $799 and iPhone Mini priced at $699; trade-in can fetch you up to $700 off in the U.S., storage option 128 GB, 256GB, 512 GB

1:55 pm: Accessories for iPhone 13 include Magsafe battery pack, leather silicon cases

1:53 pm: iPhone 13 Mini has 12.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 has 2.5 hours longer battery life than the previous generation's variants

1:52 pm: iPhone 13 comes with 5G and Apple will collaborate with more carriers across 60 countries

1:51 pm: Cinematic mode for videos on iPhone, which allows focus on the subject while the camera is moving, auto focus changing, all helping to create cinema grade videos

1:46 pm: iPhone 13 camera powered by A15 chip, all-new ultra wide camera with larger 1.7 micron pixels; 12MP sensor is larger to let in more light, and the sensor shift stabilization introduced in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is coming to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

1:44 pm: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini to come with A15 bionic chip using 5nm technology with 15 billion transistors, 6 core CPU

1:41 pm: iPhone 13 comes with five new colors, hooded camera, all features fitted within space 20% smaller

1:39 pm: Next-gen iPhone, the iPhone 13, announced

1:38 pm: Saving the best for the last? Now to the most-awaited unveil... Cook begins to talk about the iPhone

1:35 pm: Fitness+ Group workouts announced, supporting 32 people, to be available next month

1:33 pm: Fitness+ trainers elaborate on what will come with service, including fitness exercises, meditation, workouts etc.

1:32 pm: Apple says Fitness+ to be available in 15 countries and come with subtitled workouts

1:27 pm: Apple Watch Series 7 touted as more durable, comes with IP6X certification, water resistant; has 18-hour battery; charges 33% faster

1:25 pm: Apple Watch Series 7: new retina display, border reduces to 1.7 mm, shape refined, with corners having soft edges; 70% brighter

1:24 pm: Jeff, Williams, COO, announces next-gen Apple Watch

1:20 pm: iPad Mini priced at $499, orders can be done immediately and it will be available by next week.

1:18 pm: AiPad Mini supports second-gen Apple pencil, and comes with folio cover

1:17 pm: 5G coming to iPad Mini, back camera with 12 mega pixels, front camera is 12 mega pixels ultrawide camera

1:16 pm: Apple announces big upgrade to its iPad Mini; it is to have narrow borders, elegant rounded corners, to come with four color; size at 8.3-inches. New iPad mini is to have 40% more CPU performance and 80% higher GPU performance. It is to have the same USB C-port

1:11 pm: New iPad starts at $329, to be available next week; it comes with A13 bionic chip and 12 mega pixel camera.

1:10 pm: Cook annouces new iPad; it comes with 'Center Stage' feature as with the iPad Pro, and True Tone.

1:04 pm: Cook chooses to talk about Apple TV+ and the new shows coming on it, including the 'Morning Show.'

1:03 pm: Tim Cook starts off with some good things about California

12:55 pm: Apple shares are modestly weaker heading into the event.