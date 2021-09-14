Kroger, Instacart Launch New Service For Faster Delivery
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and online grocery platform, Instacart has launched Kroger Delivery Now, a new service powered by a virtual convenience store.
- The new service will provide customers the fresh groceries and household essentials in as fast as 30 minutes.
- "Kroger Delivery Now is a differentiated solution in the e-commerce industry, not just the grocery sector," said CEO Rodney McMullen.
- With the launch of Kroger Delivery Now, Instacart is also unveiling the Convenience Hub on the Instacart Marketplace.
- Kroger and Instacart first partnered in 2017 and offer two-hour grocery delivery and now 30-minute delivery nationwide.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 2.59% at $41.78 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.