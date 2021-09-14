Lithia Motors Buys Curry Honda In Georgia And Jeep Volume Dealer In California
- Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) has acquired Curry Honda, located in Chamblee, Georgia, for an undisclosed sum. The addition is Lithia & Driveway's first dealership in Georgia.
- The company also purchased Orange Coast Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat in Costa Mesa. Jon Gray will continue to lead the dealership.
- Lithia expects the newly acquired locations to generate $320 million in annualized revenue.
- The company financed the acquisitions using existing on-balance sheet capacity. It held $780.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Lithia said it is well ahead of pace to exceed its 5-year plan, announced in July 2020, to reach $50 billion in revenue and $50 EPS.
- Price Action: LAD shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $320.09 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.