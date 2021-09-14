NV5 To Provide Services For Geospatial Contract Valued Up To $850M
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has been selected by U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) for a multiple-award indefinite-delivery contract with a ceiling of $850 million for Geospatial Product and Services Contract (GPSC4).
- The GPSC4 contract has a maximum duration of five years and is the successor to GPSC3. NV5 was awarded $135 million in revenue on the GPSC3 contract over five years.
- Services provided under the GPSC4 contract support various government entities that partner with the USGS for their geospatial data requirements.
- Under the contract, NV5 will provide advanced geospatial data acquisition, processing, and analytics using technologies such as topographic lidar, riverine and coastal topo-bathymetric lidar, multispectral imagery, geophysical surveying, and elevation-derived hydrography.
- Price Action: NVEE shares traded lower by 1.28% at $99.44 on the last check Tuesday.
