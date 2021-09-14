 Skip to main content

Aeye Opens Korea Office To Expand Global Footprint
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Aeye Opens Korea Office To Expand Global Footprint
  • Aeye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDRhas announced the opening of its Korea office to expand its business in the automotive, mobility, and industrial markets in East Asia.
  • The company appointed Sung-Ho Kim as the country manager of its new office in Korea.
  • Sung-Ho Kim is an automotive and defense industry executive and has served as president of Valeo Korea.
  • "It's vital for us to have a strong presence in Korea, a major global driver of innovation and one of the leading manufacturing nations in the world," said Jordan Greene, co-founder and general manager at Aeye.
  •  Price Action: LIDR shares are trading lower by 2.00% at $7.86 on the last check Tuesday.

