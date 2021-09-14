Jacobs Bags National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Contract Worth $302M
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has secured a contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide mission-driven and data-centric solutions supporting Geospatial-intelligence Enterprise OpenDataStore services.
- The single-award IDIQ contract value is estimated at $302 million across a seven-year ordering period.
- Jacobs will provide cyber, digital services, and modern software engineering that supports geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) for accessing and delivering digital intelligence and collection automation.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $134.33 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.