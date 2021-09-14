 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

L3Harris Secures $85M Contract From US Air Force
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
L3Harris Secures $85M Contract From US Air Force
  • The U.S. Air Force has selected L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) robots to help protect its bases worldwide.
  • The Air Force awarded L3Harris a 10-year, $85-million, IDIQ contract to produce up to 170 T7 robots to replace its existing 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system mitigates explosive threats at bases. 
  • The contract includes robots, robotics support, maintenance, and training, with initial deliveries planned for 2022.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $226.97 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LHX)

Notable L3Harris Technologies Insider Trades $52.67 Million In Company Stock
Notable L3Harris Technologies Insider Trades $51.61 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 8, 2021
Communications & Power Industries To Acquire ESSCO Business Of L3Harris For Undisclosed Sum
L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site
L3Harris Technologies Bags $96M Contract For WESCAM MX-Series Sensors And Support
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com