L3Harris Secures $85M Contract From US Air Force
- The U.S. Air Force has selected L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) robots to help protect its bases worldwide.
- The Air Force awarded L3Harris a 10-year, $85-million, IDIQ contract to produce up to 170 T7 robots to replace its existing 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system mitigates explosive threats at bases.
- The contract includes robots, robotics support, maintenance, and training, with initial deliveries planned for 2022.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $226.97 on the last check Tuesday.
