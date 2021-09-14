 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MGM Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Why MGM Shares Are Falling

Shares of casino stocks, including MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), are trading lower amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.

MacauBusiness.com reported: The Macau SAR government announced today (Tuesday) the launch of the public consultation for a revised gaming law that proposes for the current sub-concession system to be removed, for government delegates to be designated to oversee gaming operators and for a new illegal deposit crime to be created.

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one-fourth of all units in the market.

MGM is trading lower by 4.2% at $41.28. MGM has a 52-week high of $45.34 and a 52-week low of $40.73.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
BetMGM To Expand Sports Betting Offerings To Puerto Rico
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On S&P Global And MGM Resorts
If You Bet $1,000 On Jake Paul To Beat Tyrone Woodley, Here's How Much You Would Have Won
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
NFL And College Football Could See $20B In Bets: How Online Sports Betting Companies Could Win Big
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com