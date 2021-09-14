 Skip to main content

Why aTyr Pharma Shares Are Continuing To Surge Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after multiple analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their respective price targets following the company's announcement that the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of ATYR1923 in pulmonary sarcoidosis met its primary endpoint.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained aTyr Pharma with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $13 to $18.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained aTyr Pharma with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $20.
  • Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah maintained aTyr Pharma with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21.

aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. It focuses on the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases.

LIFE Price Action: aTyr Pharma is making new 52-week highs in trading today.

The stock was up 23.40% at $11.28 at time of publication.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for LIFE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Roth CapitalMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy

