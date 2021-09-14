 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 9:39am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Simply

The Trade: Simply, Inc. (OTC: SIMP) 10% owner Sol Verano Blocker Llc acquired a total of 321420 shares at an average price of $3.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,000,000.65.

What’s Happening: Simply, last month, announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What Simply Does: Simply through its subsidiary, operates a chain of retail electronics stores and is an authorized reseller of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands.

Sharing Services Global

The Trade: Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC: SHRG) 10% owner Document Security Systems Inc acquired a total of 53750 shares shares at an average price of $0.10. The insider spent $5,375.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have dropped over 10% since the start of the year.

What Sharing Services Global Does: Sharing Services Global is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry.

NGL Energy Partners

The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Executive Vice President John Ciolek acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.78. To acquire these shares, it cost $17,800.00.

What’s Happening: NGL Energy Partners, last month, appointed Linda Bridges as CFO.

What NGL Energy Partners Does: NGL Energy Partners is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business.

