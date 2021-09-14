EXCLUSIVE: SPAC Merger Partner Inspirato Launches Real Estate Platform
- Luxury travel subscription firm Inspirato LLC has launched Inspirato Real Estate to enhance its supply pipeline by leasing luxury vacation homes from buyers.
- Inspirato is going public via a reverse SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TVAC).
- The real estate platform matches buyers with a curated selection of vacation homes to enhance Inspirato's supply pipeline and deliver more choices for Inspirato subscribers.
- Launched as a new consumer-facing brand, Inspirato Real Estate offers an easy way to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home, the Company says.
- Prospective buyers explore a collection of properties directly on the Inspirato Real Estate website. Once the buyers decide where to buy, Inspirato Real Estate's team assists them, including connecting them to a local real estate professional.
- Before closing, the buyers receive a personalized lease overview and financial return profile for the chosen property.
- At closing, they lease their new home to Inspirato and remove the worry and uncertainty of luxury vacation homeownership.
- At launch, Inspirato Real Estate is presenting a selection of properties in more than 50 destinations.
