 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marriott Vacations Reinstates Dividend, Plans Buyback Amidst Elevated Cancellation Trends
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Share:
Marriott Vacations Reinstates Dividend, Plans Buyback Amidst Elevated Cancellation Trends
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAChas provided an updated outlook for third-quarter 2021. The company expects contract sales for Q3 FY21 to be towards the lower end of the original guidance of $380 million - $410 million.
  • Marriott Vacations said it faces modestly elevated cancellation trends in certain markets due to the COVID-19 delta variant and the fires impacting Lake Tahoe.
  • The company expects its Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter to approach 2019 levels.
  • Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors reinstated a $0.54 per share dividend of common stock payable on October 7, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2021. 
  • The board of directors also approved the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common stock.
  • Price Action: VAC shares are trading higher by 4.45% at $155.55 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VAC)

Understanding Marriott Vacations's Unusual Options Activity
Marriott Vacations: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com