Why Are Porch Shares Trading Lower Today?
- Vertical software platforms and services provider Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) has proposed to offer $350 million convertible senior notes due 2026 through a private institutional offering.
- The underwriters would have a 30-day option to acquire additional notes up to $52.5 million.
- The notes would accrue interest semiannually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022.
- Porch would forge privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more initial purchasers to reduce the potential dilution to the stock on the note conversion.
- Porch would use a portion of the offering proceeds to pay the cost of capped call transactions and the remainder to repay borrowings and general corporate purposes.
- Porch held $43.8 million in long-term debt as of June 30.
- Price Action: PRCH shares traded lower by 15.5% at $18.79 on the last check Monday.
