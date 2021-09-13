Dana Launches New e-Powershift Transmission For Mining Vehicles
- Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) has launched the new Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission, a two-speed solution offering power take-off (PTO) functionality for electrified heavy-duty mining vehicles.
- The dual-motor version of the e-Powershift transmission supports continuous power outputs up to 322 horsepower (240 kW), while the single-motor configuration is engineered for 161 horsepower (120 kW) of continuous output.
- The design can be used in small- to medium-sized loaders and trucks used in underground mining and construction wheel loaders, large lift trucks, and terminal tractors.
- The Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission will be available for prototype testing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by this year-end.
- Price Action: DAN shares are trading higher by 2.92% at $22.03 on the last check Monday.
