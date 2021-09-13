 Skip to main content

What's Up With Aterian Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) is trading higher Monday on abnormally high volume as retail traders discuss the stock's short squeeze potential across social media platforms. 

The 100-day average trading volume is about 8 million. The session volume was about 165 million at publication time. 

Aterian is trending across social media platforms. The stock was among the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits and Yahoo Finance at publication time. 

Aterian is a technology-enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty-related products and consumer electronics.

ATER Price Action: Aterian has traded as high as $23.88 and as low as $3.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 42.50% at $16.70 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

