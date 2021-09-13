Cedar Fair Appoints Ty Tastepe As Chief Information Officer
- Owner and operator of amusement parks, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has appointed Ty Tastepe for the newly created role of senior vice president and chief information officer.
- Tastepe will be based at the company's office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Zimmerman.
- Before joining Cedar Fair, Tastepe served for over two years as senior vice president, chief information, and digital officer for Altar'd State, a fashion retailer based in Tennessee.
- Tastepe has an MBA from Villanova University and received bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from Drexel University.
- Price Action: FUN shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $44.68 on the last check Monday.
