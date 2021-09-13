 Skip to main content

Leslie's Shares Plunge After 13M Share Offering By Selling Shareholders
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
  • Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESLhas announced a secondary offering of 13 million shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders.
  • Leslie's will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
  • The selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.9 million shares.
  • Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. 
  • Leslie's had 189.77 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 10, 2021.
  • Price Action: LESL shares are trading lower by 11.29% at $22.09 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Short Ideas Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

