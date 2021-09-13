 Skip to main content

Nomad Foods Partners With BlueNalu For Cell-Cultured Seafood In Europe
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Nomad Foods Partners With BlueNalu For Cell-Cultured Seafood In Europe
  • Frozen food company Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMDhas signed an agreement with BlueNalu Inc, a cell-cultured seafood company, to explore the introduction of cell-cultured seafood in Europe.
  • The agreement will help commercialize cell-cultured seafood in Europe to help meet rising demand and safeguard the long-term availability of quality, affordable seafood.
  • Europe is the largest importer of seafood globally due to high consumption rates, with EU citizens consuming more than three times as much as they produce, Nomad Foods said, citing a report.
  • Price Action: NOMD shares are trading higher by 1.75% at $26.76 on the last check Monday.

