Nomad Foods Partners With BlueNalu For Cell-Cultured Seafood In Europe
- Frozen food company Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD) has signed an agreement with BlueNalu Inc, a cell-cultured seafood company, to explore the introduction of cell-cultured seafood in Europe.
- The agreement will help commercialize cell-cultured seafood in Europe to help meet rising demand and safeguard the long-term availability of quality, affordable seafood.
- Europe is the largest importer of seafood globally due to high consumption rates, with EU citizens consuming more than three times as much as they produce, Nomad Foods said, citing a report.
- Price Action: NOMD shares are trading higher by 1.75% at $26.76 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.