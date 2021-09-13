Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) - P/E: 9.86 New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) - P/E: 8.74 Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) - P/E: 3.78 GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) - P/E: 6.61 Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) - P/E: 9.69

Most recently, KKR Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share at 0.54, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.55. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.52%, which has decreased by 1.46% from 8.98% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, New Residential Inv reported earnings per share at 0.31, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.31%, which has increased by 3.0% from 7.31% last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.19, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.07%, which has increased by 0.26% from last quarter's yield of 8.81%.

GEO Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.44 in Q1 to 0.58 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.16%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 12.02% in the previous quarter.

Capstead Mortgage's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.09, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.13. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.8%, which has decreased by 0.92% from last quarter's yield of 9.72%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.