IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-09-16. The company's price band is set between $21.0 and $24.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. ForgeRock, Inc. will be offering 11,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $22.5.

(NYSE:FORG) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-09-16. The company's price band is set between $21.0 and $24.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. ForgeRock, Inc. will be offering 11,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $22.5. PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PRCT) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-09-15. The company has a price range set between $22.0 and $24.0 with a 180-day lockup period. PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION will be offering 5,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $23.0.

(NASDAQ:PRCT) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-09-15. The company has a price range set between $22.0 and $24.0 with a 180-day lockup period. PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION will be offering 5,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $23.0. EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-09-15. EzFill Holdings, Inc. will be offering 6,250,000 shares at a per-share value of $4.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days.

(NASDAQ:EZFL) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-09-15. EzFill Holdings, Inc. will be offering 6,250,000 shares at a per-share value of $4.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-09-15. The company's price band is set between $18.0 and $20.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Dutch Bros Inc will be offering 21,053,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.0.

(NYSE:BROS) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-09-15. The company's price band is set between $18.0 and $20.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Dutch Bros Inc will be offering 21,053,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.0. Turing Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TWKS) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-09-15. The company has a price range set between $18.0 and $20.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Turing Holding Corp will be offering 36,842,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.0.

(NASDAQ:TWKS) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-09-15. The company has a price range set between $18.0 and $20.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Turing Holding Corp will be offering 36,842,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.0. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-09-15. The company has a price range set between $18.0 and $20.0 with a 180-day lockup period. On Holding AG will be offering 31,100,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.0.

(NYSE:ONON) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-09-15. The company has a price range set between $18.0 and $20.0 with a 180-day lockup period. On Holding AG will be offering 31,100,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.0. Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-09-14. The company has a price range set between $25.0 and $28.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Sportradar Group AG will be offering 19,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $26.5.

Understanding IPOs

An initial public offering, or IPO, is the transitional process of a private company deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on an exchange. Typically, IPOs offer companies the ability to build capital. Before a company becomes publicly listed, it must meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.