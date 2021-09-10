Why Oatly Shares Are Rising

Oatly Group AB - ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) shares are trading higher by 5.7% at $17.42 after Cowen initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $26 price target.

Oatly announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors and interested parties can access the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting Oatly's Investors website.

Oatly is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Oatly's products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink and Oatgurt. Oatly caters to Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America and Finland.

Oatly has a 52-week high of $29.00 and a 52-week low of $14.87.