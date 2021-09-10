Google, Reliance Defer Budget Smartphone Launch In India
- Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has postponed the budget smartphone launch with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to November during Diwali festive season, citing the global semiconductor crisis.
- Diwali falls on November 4 this year. The launch was previously planned for September 10.
- The companies expect additional time to help mitigate the crisis.
- Additionally, the Indian festive season, which lasts for a month, will be a significant driver for smartphones.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.53% at $2,853.90 on the last check Friday.
