Google, Reliance Defer Budget Smartphone Launch In India
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
  • Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has postponed the budget smartphone launch with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to November during Diwali festive season, citing the global semiconductor crisis.
  • Diwali falls on November 4 this year. The launch was previously planned for September 10.
  • The companies expect additional time to help mitigate the crisis.
  • Additionally, the Indian festive season, which lasts for a month, will be a significant driver for smartphones.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.53% at $2,853.90 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

