Berry Global Joins Polypropylene Recycling Coalition
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has joined the Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, aimed at increasing recycling access for polypropylene.
- The announcement extends Berry's goal of enhancing recycling infrastructure.
- The coalition has contributed $4.2 million in grants to 13 recycling facilities.
- "By expanding and modernizing recycling infrastructure, we will capture the economic value that is currently being lost and supply the recycled content necessary to meet commitments," said Robert Flores, VP of Sustainability at Berry.
- Price Action: BERY shares are trading higher by 0.40% at $64.51 on the last check Friday.
