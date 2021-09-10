Why Peloton Shares Are Off And Running Again Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is trading higher Friday after the company yesterday announced the launch of an apparel brand.

The company said that its brand, Peloton Apparel, will include a line of signature styles offered season after season with the same performance-tested fit and fabrics, but in new colorways and design elements with each collection drop.

Peloton said that the apparel line was crafted to outperform, outlast and stand the test of time.

The Fall 2021 collection became available yesterday online and in select Peloton showroom locations globally.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to officially launch Peloton Apparel, a brand that has been influenced by our amazing instructors and at its core is centered around supporting our Members," said Jill Foley, vice president of apparel at Peloton. "Our goal with this brand is to enhance our Members' lifestyles, not just one part of their day."

PTON Price Action: Peloton has traded as high as $171.09 and as low as $78.83 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.11% at $114.70 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.