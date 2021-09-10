 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton Shares Are Off And Running Again Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton Shares Are Off And Running Again Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is trading higher Friday after the company yesterday announced the launch of an apparel brand.

The company said that its brand, Peloton Apparel, will include a line of signature styles offered season after season with the same performance-tested fit and fabrics, but in new colorways and design elements with each collection drop.

Peloton said that the apparel line was crafted to outperform, outlast and stand the test of time.

The Fall 2021 collection became available yesterday online and in select Peloton showroom locations globally.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to officially launch Peloton Apparel, a brand that has been influenced by our amazing instructors and at its core is centered around supporting our Members," said Jill Foley, vice president of apparel at Peloton. "Our goal with this brand is to enhance our Members' lifestyles, not just one part of their day."

PTON Price Action: Peloton has traded as high as $171.09 and as low as $78.83 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.11% at $114.70 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Why Morgan Stanley Sees 52% Upside In Affirm?
Which Company Made It To JPMorgan's Top Internet Picks For 2021?
Director Of Peloton Interactive Sold $972.21 Thousand In Stock
Peloton Interactive Unveils Private Label Apparel Brand
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Peloton Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jill Foley why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com