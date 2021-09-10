Constellation Brands Signs Multi-Year NFL Partnership
- Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) has signed a multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, New York Giants, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in collaboration with Modelo and the Corona Brand Family. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Modelo Especial will be an official beer sponsor of the New York Giants, and Corona Extra will be an official beer sponsor of the New York Jets.
- As part of this new partnership, Constellation Brands is launching multiple branded activation spaces within MetLife Stadium.
- Jets and Giants fans will also see various digital marketing in-game messaging of Corona Extra and Modelo Especial and Team App integration for in-venue mobile ordering.
- Price Action: STZ shares are trading lower by 0.48% at $214.97 on the last check Friday.
