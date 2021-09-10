 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Katapult Holdings Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Why Katapult Holdings Shares Are Rising Today

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLT) is trading higher Friday in sympathy with Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM).

Affirm is trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenue results and issued guidance above estimates.

Affirm reported a quarterly earnings loss of 48 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $261.8 million, which beat the estimate of $226.39 million.

Affirm expects first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue to be in a range of $240 million to $250 million versus the estimate of $233.89 million. 

See Also: Why Affirm Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Katapult has a partnership with Affirm which gives the company access to customers who were rejected for leasing options. Affirm sends the data to Katapult who can offer approval to the customer.

Katapult Holdings is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform company that provides alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. The platform offers an innovative lease purchase solution to consumers, enabling essential transactions at the merchant point of sale.

KPLT Price Action: Katapult Holdings has traded as high as $14.70 and as low as $3.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.25% at $6.82 at time of publication.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFRM + KPLT)

Why Morgan Stanley Sees 52% Upside In Affirm?
Why Affirm Shares Are Trading Higher Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com