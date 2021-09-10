4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Biostage

The Trade: Biostage, Inc. (OTC: BSTG) 10% owner Dst Capital Llc acquired a total of 500000 shares at an average price of $2.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,000,000.00..

What’s Happening: Biostage recently named Jerry He to Board of Directors and completed private placement of $2.6 million to continue its clinical transition.

What Biostage Does: Biostage Inc is a biotechnology company which is developing engineered organ implants based on novel Cellframe technology.

Lannett

The Trade: Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) Director Patrick Lepore acquired a total of 20000 shares shares at an average price of $3.31. The insider spent $66,200.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Lannett, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.

What Lannett Does: Lannett Co develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products.

Greenlane Holdings

The Trade: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Director Jeffrey J Uttz acquired a total of 36000 shares at an average price of $2.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $101,160.00.

What’s Happening: Alliance Global Partners recently initiated coverage on Greenlane with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.

What Greenlane Does: Greenlane Holdings is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States.

Parks! America

The Trade: Parks! America, Inc. (OTC: PRKA) Director Charles Kohnen acquired a total of 22000 shares at an average price of $0.62. To acquire these shares, it cost $13,690.00.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported total net sales for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2021 of $3,874,100, an increase of $653,892, compared to $3,220,208 for the year-ago period.

What Parks! America Does: Parks! America Inc through its subsidiaries involved in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States.