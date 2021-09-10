Helen Of Troy Plans $500M Share Buyback
- Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common shares.
- The buyback scheme is effective August 25, 2021, for a period of three years and replaces existing repurchase authorization in which $79.5 million remained available.
- The new authorization represents ~9% of the company's outstanding common stock, based upon its closing price on August 25, 2021.
- Helen of Troy had ~24.1 million shares outstanding as of August 25, 2021.
- Price Action: HELE shares traded higher by 1.24% at $233.64 in premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.