ASGN's ECS Named Prime On $36.7M USCENTCOM Contract
- ASGN's (NYSE: ASGN) federal government segment, ECS, has been awarded a five-year, $36.7 million contract by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).
- Through this firm fixed-priced, prime contract, ECS will support CENTCOM's Operations Directorate Command and Control Division (CCJ3/C) as they execute military operations critical to regional security and the country's enduring interests.
- ECS will provide CENTCOM with the personnel, supervision, and services necessary to support critical missions and operations.
- Price Action: ASGN shares closed lower by 0.16% at $112.55 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.