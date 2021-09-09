DraftKings Launches Online Sportsbook In Arizona
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced the launch of its online Sportsbook in Arizona, the 14th state in which its mobile sportsbook is available.
- Arizona sports fans age 21 and over will be able to place wagers on various betting markets across professional, collegiate, and other sports leagues via the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
- The announcement comes following the recent launch of DraftKings' daily fantasy product, which experienced more than 90,000 contest entries in the first 12 days.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $63.84 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.