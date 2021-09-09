 Skip to main content

DraftKings Launches Online Sportsbook In Arizona
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced the launch of its online Sportsbook in Arizona, the 14th state in which its mobile sportsbook is available.
  • Arizona sports fans age 21 and over will be able to place wagers on various betting markets across professional, collegiate, and other sports leagues via the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
  • The announcement comes following the recent launch of DraftKings' daily fantasy product, which experienced more than 90,000 contest entries in the first 12 days.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $63.84 on the last check Thursday.

