eBay Partners With bidadoo For Used Construction Equipment
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has announced a strategic partnership and investment in bidadoo, an online remarketing and auction company of equipment, trucks, and capital assets. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • eBay and bidadoo will meet customers' needs through this partnership by leveraging technology, data, and expertise to deliver end-to-end solutions and value.
  • Through bidadoo, eBay buyers will have access to used construction equipment from manufacturers, governments, rental companies, contractors, and financial institutions, supported by eBay's Business Equipment Protection Program.
  • eBay noted that every bidadoo equipment listing includes a detailed condition report, photos, and video demonstration.
  • The used Heavy Equipment market is estimated to be $50 billion - $60 billion in the U.S.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 0.92% at $73.25 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

