RiceBran Technologies To Raise $3M Via Direct Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
RiceBran Technologies To Raise $3M Via Direct Equity Offering
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBThas entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor. The company expects to receive gross proceeds of about $3.0 million.
  • The Investor has agreed to purchase 2.31 million shares of the company's common stock at $0.65 per share in addition to warrants.
  • The purchase price represents a 15.4% discount on RiceBran's closing price on September 8, 2021.
  • The offering is expected to close on September 13, 2021.
  • Price Action: RIBT shares are trading lower by 11.5% at $0.66 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

