Flora Growth To Launch Stardog Loungewear On Zulily
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Flora Growth To Launch Stardog Loungewear On Zulily
  • Flora Growth Corp's (NASDAQ: FLGChemp textiles division has entered into a commercial agreement with American e-commerce company Zulily LLC.
  • Under the agreement, Flora Growth will expand the distribution of its Stardog Loungewear hemp textiles into the U.S.
  • The brand and product launch through Zulily will initially feature Stardog's hemp shoes and will kick off within the next month.
  • Zulily has 5 million active customers and an annual sale of more than $1.5 billion.
  • Price Action: FLGC shares are trading higher by 5.07% at $7.46 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

