Flora Growth To Launch Stardog Loungewear On Zulily
- Flora Growth Corp's (NASDAQ: FLGC) hemp textiles division has entered into a commercial agreement with American e-commerce company Zulily LLC.
- Under the agreement, Flora Growth will expand the distribution of its Stardog Loungewear hemp textiles into the U.S.
- The brand and product launch through Zulily will initially feature Stardog's hemp shoes and will kick off within the next month.
- Zulily has 5 million active customers and an annual sale of more than $1.5 billion.
- Price Action: FLGC shares are trading higher by 5.07% at $7.46 on the last check Thursday.
