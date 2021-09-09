 Skip to main content

Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
RH (NYSE: RH) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. 

RH reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $8.48 per share, which beat the estimate of $6.48 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $988.86 million, which beat the estimate of $975.45 million. 

RH expects full-year fiscal 2021 revenue growth of 31% to 33% versus its prior outlook of 25% to 30%.

"Our demand growth has accelerated during the third quarter on a two-year basis and has continued to build momentum despite cycling the most difficult comparisons from a year ago and the continued supply chain challenges that have been amplified by the spread of the delta variant," said Gary Friedman, chairman and CEO of RH.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on the stock following the results:

  • Telsey Advisory Group maintained RH with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $725 to $770.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained RH with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $725 to $800.
  • UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained RH with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $660 to $700.

RH Price Action: RH has traded as high $744.56 and as low as $310.30 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.61% at $730.59 at time of publication.

Photo: Chien Than from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Gary Friedman why it's movingNews

